KEI Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,784.32 crore, up 14.1% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,784.32 1,608.07 1,563.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,784.32 1,608.07 1,563.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,361.98 1,191.48 1,301.87 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.87 0.32 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.38 17.26 -126.77 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 59.49 50.78 51.07 Depreciation 14.42 14.46 13.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 198.17 187.66 180.84 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.77 146.12 143.09 Other Income 13.77 5.27 1.71 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.53 151.39 144.81 Interest 7.77 7.62 8.99 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 173.76 143.77 135.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 173.76 143.77 135.82 Tax 45.15 36.87 34.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 128.61 106.90 101.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 128.61 106.90 101.25 Equity Share Capital 18.04 18.04 18.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.26 11.86 11.24 Diluted EPS 14.23 11.85 11.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.26 11.85 11.24 Diluted EPS 14.23 11.85 11.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited