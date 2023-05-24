English
    KCP Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 597.88 crore, up 14.45% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 597.88 crore in March 2023 up 14.45% from Rs. 522.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.98 crore in March 2023 down 19.28% from Rs. 39.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.70 crore in March 2023 down 9.68% from Rs. 104.85 crore in March 2022.

    KCP EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.07 in March 2022.

    KCP shares closed at 104.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.91% returns over the last 6 months and -4.56% over the last 12 months.

    KCP
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations597.88550.87522.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations597.88550.87522.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials348.55101.56242.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-189.5898.39-124.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.8332.2134.04
    Depreciation22.2123.0021.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses322.71316.47299.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.16-20.7649.32
    Other Income7.3320.6034.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.49-0.1683.53
    Interest8.918.966.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.58-9.1276.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.58-9.1276.90
    Tax8.702.8617.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.88-11.9859.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.88-11.9859.16
    Minority Interest-24.3410.07-20.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.440.511.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.98-1.4039.62
    Equity Share Capital12.8912.8912.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.48-0.783.07
    Diluted EPS2.48-0.783.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.48-0.783.07
    Diluted EPS2.48-0.783.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 24, 2023 04:11 pm