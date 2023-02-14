English
    Kalyani Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.25 crore, up 34.73% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Commercials are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.25 crore in December 2022 up 34.73% from Rs. 63.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 2.07% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2022 up 45.05% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2021.

    Kalyani Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.76 in December 2021.

    Kalyani Comm shares closed at 119.30 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)

    Kalyani Commercials
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.2578.3863.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.2578.3863.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.4479.4258.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.67-4.871.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.341.231.13
    Depreciation0.110.110.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.931.060.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.761.431.33
    Other Income0.060.070.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.821.501.93
    Interest1.150.530.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.670.971.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.670.971.52
    Tax0.420.260.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.250.711.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.250.711.28
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.507.1212.76
    Diluted EPS12.507.1212.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.507.1212.76
    Diluted EPS12.507.1212.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:00 am