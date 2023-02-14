Kalyani Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.25 crore, up 34.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.25 crore in December 2022 up 34.73% from Rs. 63.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 2.07% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2022 up 45.05% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2021.

Kalyani Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.76 in December 2021.

Kalyani Comm shares closed at 119.30 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)