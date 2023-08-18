K K Fincorp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 1.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 1.26% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 34.19% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

K K Fincorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

K K Fincorp shares closed at 22.44 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.55% returns over the last 6 months and 157.93% over the last 12 months.