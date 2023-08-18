English
    K K Fincorp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 1.26% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for K K Fincorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 1.26% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 34.19% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    K K Fincorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

    K K Fincorp shares closed at 22.44 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.55% returns over the last 6 months and 157.93% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.910.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.910.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.120.03
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.100.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.69-0.03
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.70-0.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.70-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.70-0.03
    Tax-0.010.07-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.63-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.63-0.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.050.000.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.020.630.04
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.041.120.06
    Diluted EPS0.041.120.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.041.120.06
    Diluted EPS0.041.120.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

