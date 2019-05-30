Jyoti Resins Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore, up 2.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore in March 2019 up 2.07% from Rs. 16.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2019 up 38.39% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2019 up 46.23% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2018.

Jyoti Resins EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2018.

Jyoti Resins shares closed at 166.05 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 68.58% returns over the last 6 months