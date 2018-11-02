App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:50 PM IST

Johnson Control Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 346.89 crore, up 9.27% Q-o-Q

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:

Net Sales at Rs 346.89 crore in September 2018 up 9.27% from Rs. 317.45 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2018 up 378.41% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.65 crore in September 2018 down 3.32% from Rs. 12.05 crore in September 2017.

Johnson Control EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2017.

Johnson Control shares closed at 1,733.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.64% returns over the last 6 months and -25.76% over the last 12 months.

Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 346.89 794.07 317.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 346.89 794.07 317.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 119.89 305.87 110.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 92.47 140.73 86.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.79 73.61 -2.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.29 39.50 31.22
Depreciation 10.46 11.61 12.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 87.24 150.07 82.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.25 72.68 -2.58
Other Income 6.44 5.81 2.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.19 78.49 -0.43
Interest 0.22 0.22 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.97 78.27 -0.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.97 78.27 -0.72
Tax 0.48 27.54 -0.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.49 50.73 -0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.49 50.73 -0.18
Equity Share Capital 27.19 27.19 27.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 18.70 -0.06
Diluted EPS 0.20 18.70 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 18.70 -0.06
Diluted EPS 0.20 18.70 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:45 pm

tags #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Johnson Control #Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India #Results

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.