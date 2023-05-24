Johnson Control Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 547.62 crore, down 21.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:
Net Sales at Rs 547.62 crore in March 2023 down 21.11% from Rs. 694.19 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 down 106.76% from Rs. 15.68 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.68 crore in March 2023 down 39.55% from Rs. 42.48 crore in March 2022.
Johnson Control shares closed at 1,091.45 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and -40.32% over the last 12 months.
|Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|547.62
|518.26
|694.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|547.62
|518.26
|694.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|526.04
|403.00
|543.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.63
|72.21
|88.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-189.56
|-88.89
|-134.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.53
|51.03
|50.77
|Depreciation
|18.58
|19.60
|18.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|101.62
|82.86
|105.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.78
|-21.55
|21.43
|Other Income
|2.32
|3.04
|2.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.10
|-18.51
|24.40
|Interest
|2.54
|1.59
|2.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.56
|-20.10
|22.11
|Exceptional Items
|-2.40
|-14.72
|-0.74
|P/L Before Tax
|2.16
|-34.82
|21.37
|Tax
|3.22
|-8.66
|5.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.06
|-26.16
|15.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.06
|-26.16
|15.68
|Equity Share Capital
|27.19
|27.19
|27.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-9.60
|5.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-9.60
|5.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-9.60
|5.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-9.60
|5.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited