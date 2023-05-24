Johnson Control Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 547.62 crore, down 21.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 547.62 crore in March 2023 down 21.11% from Rs. 694.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 down 106.76% from Rs. 15.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.68 crore in March 2023 down 39.55% from Rs. 42.48 crore in March 2022.

Johnson Control shares closed at 1,091.45 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and -40.32% over the last 12 months.