English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Johnson Control Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 547.62 crore, down 21.11% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 547.62 crore in March 2023 down 21.11% from Rs. 694.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 down 106.76% from Rs. 15.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.68 crore in March 2023 down 39.55% from Rs. 42.48 crore in March 2022.

    Johnson Control shares closed at 1,091.45 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and -40.32% over the last 12 months.

    Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations547.62518.26694.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations547.62518.26694.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials526.04403.00543.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.6372.2188.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-189.56-88.89-134.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.5351.0350.77
    Depreciation18.5819.6018.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.6282.86105.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.78-21.5521.43
    Other Income2.323.042.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.10-18.5124.40
    Interest2.541.592.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.56-20.1022.11
    Exceptional Items-2.40-14.72-0.74
    P/L Before Tax2.16-34.8221.37
    Tax3.22-8.665.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.06-26.1615.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.06-26.1615.68
    Equity Share Capital27.1927.1927.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-9.605.80
    Diluted EPS-0.40-9.605.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-9.605.80
    Diluted EPS-0.40-9.605.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Johnson Control #Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:44 am