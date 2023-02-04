JK Tyre & Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,480.24 crore, up 16.78% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:22 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,480.24 crore in December 2022 up 16.78% from Rs. 2,123.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.71 crore in December 2022 down 7.25% from Rs. 57.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.70 crore in December 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 200.94 crore in December 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in December 2021.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 164.90 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.03% returns over the last 6 months and 23.80% over the last 12 months.
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,480.24
|2,411.29
|2,123.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,480.24
|2,411.29
|2,123.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,424.31
|1,469.78
|1,350.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|341.32
|234.92
|130.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.15
|39.43
|-34.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|180.45
|168.12
|156.05
|Depreciation
|60.11
|58.68
|60.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|357.65
|325.06
|326.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|149.55
|115.30
|133.88
|Other Income
|8.04
|6.79
|6.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|157.59
|122.09
|140.37
|Interest
|71.17
|59.15
|56.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|86.42
|62.94
|83.88
|Exceptional Items
|-1.96
|-14.96
|0.27
|P/L Before Tax
|84.46
|47.98
|84.15
|Tax
|30.75
|11.91
|26.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|53.71
|36.07
|57.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|53.71
|36.07
|57.91
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.18
|1.46
|2.35
|Diluted EPS
|2.18
|1.46
|2.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.18
|1.46
|2.35
|Diluted EPS
|2.18
|1.46
|2.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited