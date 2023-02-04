English
    JK Tyre & Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,480.24 crore, up 16.78% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,480.24 crore in December 2022 up 16.78% from Rs. 2,123.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.71 crore in December 2022 down 7.25% from Rs. 57.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.70 crore in December 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 200.94 crore in December 2021.

    JK Tyre and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,480.242,411.292,123.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,480.242,411.292,123.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,424.311,469.781,350.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods341.32234.92130.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.1539.43-34.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost180.45168.12156.05
    Depreciation60.1158.6860.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses357.65325.06326.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.55115.30133.88
    Other Income8.046.796.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.59122.09140.37
    Interest71.1759.1556.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.4262.9483.88
    Exceptional Items-1.96-14.960.27
    P/L Before Tax84.4647.9884.15
    Tax30.7511.9126.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.7136.0757.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.7136.0757.91
    Equity Share Capital49.2549.2549.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.181.462.35
    Diluted EPS2.181.462.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.181.462.35
    Diluted EPS2.181.462.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited