JK Tyre & Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,480.24 crore, up 16.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,480.24 crore in December 2022 up 16.78% from Rs. 2,123.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.71 crore in December 2022 down 7.25% from Rs. 57.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.70 crore in December 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 200.94 crore in December 2021.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in December 2021.

