Jindal (Hisar) Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,076.42 crore, up 5.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,076.42 crore in September 2020 up 5.36% from Rs. 1,970.73 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.26 crore in September 2020 up 35.3% from Rs. 82.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 271.91 crore in September 2020 up 1.84% from Rs. 266.99 crore in September 2019.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.49 in September 2019.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 97.55 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 127.39% returns over the last 6 months and 36.62% over the last 12 months.