JHS Svendgaard Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.59 crore, up 28.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.59 crore in June 2021 up 28.69% from Rs. 16.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 up 91.05% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021 up 296.84% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2020.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 25.25 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.87% returns over the last 6 months and 89.85% over the last 12 months.