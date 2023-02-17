English
    JHS Svendgaard Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.45 crore, up 21.67% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.45 crore in December 2022 up 21.67% from Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 675.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 110.63% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

    JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 17.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.73% returns over the last 6 months and -31.76% over the last 12 months.

    JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.4524.0520.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.4524.0520.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.5115.7412.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.960.961.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.76-0.781.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.364.033.04
    Depreciation1.711.741.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.696.593.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.55-4.23-2.85
    Other Income1.673.442.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.88-0.79-0.11
    Interest0.250.190.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.12-0.98-0.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.12-0.98-0.38
    Tax-0.04-0.57-0.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.08-0.41-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.08-0.41-0.02
    Minority Interest0.550.190.29
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.53-0.220.27
    Equity Share Capital64.9064.9064.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.03-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.03-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.03-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.03-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

