JBF Industries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 717.51 crore, down 18.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 717.51 crore in June 2019 down 18.18% from Rs. 876.94 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.19 crore in June 2019 down 21.42% from Rs. 49.57 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.40 crore in June 2019 down 57.07% from Rs. 42.86 crore in June 2018.

JBF Industries shares closed at 8.30 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -55.26% returns over the last 6 months and -71.23% over the last 12 months.