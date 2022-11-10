English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jaypee Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.45 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 270.45 crore in September 2022 up 9.59% from Rs. 246.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 635.48 crore in September 2022 down 3.52% from Rs. 613.87 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.11 crore in September 2022 up 532.8% from Rs. 15.03 crore in September 2021.

    Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -2.56% over the last 12 months.

    Jaypee Infratech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations270.45354.49246.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations270.45354.49246.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.11162.66105.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.2420.8720.30
    Depreciation21.2522.3421.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.1557.02111.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.7091.60-11.63
    Other Income5.163.435.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.8695.03-6.31
    Interest709.34683.34607.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-635.48-588.31-613.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-635.48-588.31-613.87
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-635.48-588.31-613.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-635.48-588.31-613.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-635.48-588.31-613.87
    Equity Share Capital1,388.931,388.931,388.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.58-4.24-4.42
    Diluted EPS-4.58-4.24-4.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.58-4.24-4.42
    Diluted EPS-4.58-4.24-4.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:16 pm