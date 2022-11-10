Jaypee Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.45 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y
November 10, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:
Net Sales at Rs 270.45 crore in September 2022 up 9.59% from Rs. 246.79 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 635.48 crore in September 2022 down 3.52% from Rs. 613.87 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.11 crore in September 2022 up 532.8% from Rs. 15.03 crore in September 2021.
Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -2.56% over the last 12 months.
|Jaypee Infratech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|270.45
|354.49
|246.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|270.45
|354.49
|246.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|96.11
|162.66
|105.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.24
|20.87
|20.30
|Depreciation
|21.25
|22.34
|21.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|62.15
|57.02
|111.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|68.70
|91.60
|-11.63
|Other Income
|5.16
|3.43
|5.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|73.86
|95.03
|-6.31
|Interest
|709.34
|683.34
|607.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-635.48
|-588.31
|-613.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-635.48
|-588.31
|-613.87
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-635.48
|-588.31
|-613.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-635.48
|-588.31
|-613.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-635.48
|-588.31
|-613.87
|Equity Share Capital
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.58
|-4.24
|-4.42
|Diluted EPS
|-4.58
|-4.24
|-4.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.58
|-4.24
|-4.42
|Diluted EPS
|-4.58
|-4.24
|-4.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
