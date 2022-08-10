Jayaswal Neco Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,527.12 crore, up 9.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,527.12 crore in June 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 1,394.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.24 crore in June 2022 down 82.7% from Rs. 134.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.17 crore in June 2022 down 52.67% from Rs. 446.12 crore in June 2021.

Jayaswal Neco EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in June 2021.

Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 24.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.59% returns over the last 6 months and 7.33% over the last 12 months.