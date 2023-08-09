Jain Irrigation Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,146.05 crore, up 32.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,146.05 crore in June 2023 up 32.99% from Rs. 861.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.20 crore in June 2023 up 578.1% from Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.40 crore in June 2023 up 33.85% from Rs. 116.85 crore in June 2022.

Jain Irrigation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Jain Irrigation shares closed at 47.15 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 62.59% returns over the last 6 months and 35.49% over the last 12 months.