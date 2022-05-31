ITL Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.59 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.59 crore in March 2022 down 0.18% from Rs. 33.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 up 9.79% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2022 up 29.69% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2021.

ITL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.94 in March 2021.

ITL Industries shares closed at 125.80 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)