    IOC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 198,550.77 crore, down 11.13% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 198,550.77 crore in June 2023 down 11.13% from Rs. 223,414.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14,436.96 crore in June 2023 up 5267.5% from Rs. 279.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24,330.95 crore in June 2023 up 302.73% from Rs. 6,041.48 crore in June 2022.

    IOC EPS has increased to Rs. 10.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

    IOC shares closed at 98.60 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.61% returns over the last 6 months and 36.85% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Oil Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations198,550.77203,872.27223,414.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations198,550.77203,872.27223,414.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials107,317.55117,168.31138,786.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods45,230.8756,009.4368,525.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7,723.91-168.05-6,910.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,990.442,441.602,572.20
    Depreciation3,476.503,288.153,158.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies5.8182.2692.39
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11,565.8610,639.3714,929.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20,239.8314,411.202,260.18
    Other Income614.621,215.26622.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20,854.4515,626.462,883.16
    Interest1,743.481,957.361,907.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19,110.9713,669.10975.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19,110.9713,669.10975.66
    Tax4,714.812,917.38460.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14,396.1610,751.72515.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14,396.1610,751.72515.01
    Minority Interest-298.34-551.41-1,162.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates339.1489.51367.95
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14,436.9610,289.82-279.38
    Equity Share Capital14,121.2414,121.249,414.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.487.47-0.20
    Diluted EPS10.487.47-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.487.47-0.20
    Diluted EPS10.487.47-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 28, 2023

