Interglobe Avi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,020.75 crore, up 28.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,020.75 crore in March 2022 up 28.89% from Rs. 6,222.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,679.79 crore in March 2022 down 44.93% from Rs. 1,159.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.13 crore in March 2022 down 67.74% from Rs. 688.64 crore in March 2021.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,645.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.56% returns over the last 6 months and -4.27% over the last 12 months.