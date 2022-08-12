Inter State Oil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.73 crore, up 50.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.73 crore in June 2022 up 50.13% from Rs. 7.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 down 179.86% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 77.9% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2021.

Inter State Oil shares closed at 27.10 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.97% returns over the last 6 months and 73.16% over the last 12 months.