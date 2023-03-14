English
    Intellect Desig Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.30 crore, up 10.66% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intellect Design Arena are:

    Net Sales at Rs 348.30 crore in December 2022 up 10.66% from Rs. 314.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.17 crore in December 2022 down 8.86% from Rs. 39.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.81 crore in December 2022 up 4.86% from Rs. 68.48 crore in December 2021.

    Intellect Desig EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in December 2021.

    Intellect Desig shares closed at 423.10 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.31% returns over the last 6 months and -42.39% over the last 12 months.

    Intellect Design Arena
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations348.30348.11314.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations348.30348.11314.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost182.48168.89141.71
    Depreciation20.2219.8117.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.11142.32114.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.5017.1040.35
    Other Income24.098.4010.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.5925.5050.66
    Interest0.740.560.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.8524.9349.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.8524.9349.98
    Tax14.687.9910.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.1716.9439.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.1716.9439.68
    Equity Share Capital67.7767.7167.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.691.262.98
    Diluted EPS2.601.222.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.691.252.98
    Diluted EPS2.601.222.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

