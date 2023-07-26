Indokem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.20 crore, up 19.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.20 crore in June 2023 up 19.63% from Rs. 26.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 up 44.92% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 163.04% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

Indokem shares closed at 96.00 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.58% returns over the last 6 months and 56.48% over the last 12 months.