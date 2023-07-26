English
    Indokem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.20 crore, up 19.63% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indokem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.20 crore in June 2023 up 19.63% from Rs. 26.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 up 44.92% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 163.04% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

    Indokem shares closed at 96.00 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.58% returns over the last 6 months and 56.48% over the last 12 months.

    Indokem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.2027.7926.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.2027.7926.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.2817.9120.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.212.292.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.250.31-1.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.762.872.73
    Depreciation0.360.370.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.933.193.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.85-1.57
    Other Income0.020.040.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.070.89-0.77
    Interest0.580.490.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.650.40-1.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.650.40-1.18
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.650.40-1.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.650.40-1.18
    Equity Share Capital24.3324.3324.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.270.16-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.270.16-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.270.16-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.270.16-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

