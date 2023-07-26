Indoco Remedies Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 426.50 crore, up 4.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.50 crore in June 2023 up 4.48% from Rs. 408.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.39 crore in June 2023 down 36.76% from Rs. 38.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.58 crore in June 2023 down 15.16% from Rs. 72.58 crore in June 2022.

Indoco Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.19 in June 2022.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 322.85 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.54% returns over the last 6 months and -17.11% over the last 12 months.