Indo Tech Trans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.67 crore, up 45.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.67 crore in March 2023 up 45.7% from Rs. 99.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.30 crore in March 2023 up 218.48% from Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.47 crore in March 2023 up 171.38% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2022.

Indo Tech Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 18.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.71 in March 2022.

Indo Tech Trans shares closed at 198.55 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.80% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.