    Indo Tech Trans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.67 crore, up 45.7% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Tech Transformers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 144.67 crore in March 2023 up 45.7% from Rs. 99.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.30 crore in March 2023 up 218.48% from Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.47 crore in March 2023 up 171.38% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2022.

    Indo Tech Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 18.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.71 in March 2022.

    Indo Tech Trans shares closed at 198.55 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.80% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Tech Transformers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations144.6783.6299.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations144.6783.6299.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.3071.1861.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.61-10.7610.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.937.646.24
    Depreciation2.000.971.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.0910.4713.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.744.126.52
    Other Income0.730.370.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.474.497.16
    Interest1.170.650.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.303.846.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.303.846.35
    Tax----0.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.303.846.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.303.846.06
    Equity Share Capital10.6210.6210.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.173.625.71
    Diluted EPS18.173.625.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.173.625.71
    Diluted EPS18.173.625.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:00 am