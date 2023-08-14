Indo Tech Trans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 93.22 crore, up 72.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.22 crore in June 2023 up 72.37% from Rs. 54.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2023 up 187.8% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in June 2023 up 158.27% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2022.

Indo Tech Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2022.

Indo Tech Trans shares closed at 470.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 145.70% returns over the last 6 months and 127.58% over the last 12 months.