    Indo Tech Trans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 93.22 crore, up 72.37% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Tech Transformers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.22 crore in June 2023 up 72.37% from Rs. 54.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2023 up 187.8% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in June 2023 up 158.27% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2022.

    Indo Tech Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2022.

    Indo Tech Trans shares closed at 470.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 145.70% returns over the last 6 months and 127.58% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Tech Transformers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.22144.6754.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.22144.6754.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.3581.3055.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.2717.61-18.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.728.936.16
    Depreciation1.132.000.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.3615.098.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.9319.741.00
    Other Income0.810.730.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.7420.471.74
    Interest0.691.170.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.0519.301.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.0519.301.23
    Tax1.51----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.5419.301.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.5419.301.23
    Equity Share Capital10.6210.6210.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.3318.171.16
    Diluted EPS3.3318.171.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.3318.171.16
    Diluted EPS3.3318.171.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:33 pm

