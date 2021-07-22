Indo Rama Synth Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 670.56 crore, up 465.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 670.56 crore in June 2021 up 465.35% from Rs. 118.61 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.96 crore in June 2021 up 117.99% from Rs. 77.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.25 crore in June 2021 up 190.22% from Rs. 39.07 crore in June 2020.

Indo Rama Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.97 in June 2020.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 57.90 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.58% returns over the last 6 months and 265.30% over the last 12 months.