IndiGrid InvIT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 580.55 crore, up 14.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 580.55 crore in March 2023 up 14.17% from Rs. 508.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 307.08 crore in March 2023 up 45.52% from Rs. 211.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 561.22 crore in March 2023 up 26.53% from Rs. 443.54 crore in March 2022.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.01 in March 2022.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 139.29 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.85% returns over the last 6 months and -1.00% over the last 12 months.