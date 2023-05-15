IndiGrid InvIT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 580.55 crore, up 14.17% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndiGrid InvIT Fund are:

    Net Sales at Rs 580.55 crore in March 2023 up 14.17% from Rs. 508.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 307.08 crore in March 2023 up 45.52% from Rs. 211.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 561.22 crore in March 2023 up 26.53% from Rs. 443.54 crore in March 2022.

    IndiGrid InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.01 in March 2022.

    IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 139.29 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.85% returns over the last 6 months and -1.00% over the last 12 months.

    IndiGrid InvIT Fund
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations580.56559.79508.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations580.56559.79508.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation0.310.010.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.34110.2964.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax560.91449.49443.46
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax560.91449.49443.46
    Interest253.71251.39232.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax307.19198.10211.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax307.19198.10211.19
    Tax0.111.310.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities307.08196.79211.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period307.08196.79211.03
    Equity Share Capital6,590.326,590.326,590.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.392.813.01
    Diluted EPS4.392.813.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.392.813.20
    Diluted EPS4.392.813.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #IndiGrid InvIT #IndiGrid InvIT Fund #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:31 am