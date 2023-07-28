IndiGrid InvIT Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 624.41 crore, up 15.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 624.41 crore in June 2023 up 15.57% from Rs. 540.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.82 crore in June 2023 down 11.02% from Rs. 283.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 538.68 crore in June 2023 up 0.7% from Rs. 534.93 crore in June 2022.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.04 in June 2022.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 137.60 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.