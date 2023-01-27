English
    IndiGrid InvIT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 559.79 crore, up 8.03% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndiGrid InvIT Fund are:

    Net Sales at Rs 559.79 crore in December 2022 up 8.03% from Rs. 518.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.79 crore in December 2022 down 11.08% from Rs. 221.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 449.50 crore in December 2022 down 2.59% from Rs. 461.46 crore in December 2021.

    IndiGrid InvIT Fund
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations559.79548.22518.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations559.79548.22518.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation0.010.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.2972.4758.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax449.49475.74459.55
    Other Income----1.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax449.49475.74461.46
    Interest251.39245.00239.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax198.10230.74221.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax198.10230.74221.69
    Tax1.311.010.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities196.79229.73221.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period196.79229.73221.30
    Equity Share Capital6,590.326,590.326,590.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.813.283.16
    Diluted EPS2.813.283.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.813.483.35
    Diluted EPS2.813.283.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
