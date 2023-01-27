IndiGrid InvIT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 559.79 crore, up 8.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 559.79 crore in December 2022 up 8.03% from Rs. 518.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.79 crore in December 2022 down 11.08% from Rs. 221.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 449.50 crore in December 2022 down 2.59% from Rs. 461.46 crore in December 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.16 in December 2021.

