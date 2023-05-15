English
    IndiGrid InvIT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 617.70 crore, up 10.56% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IndiGrid InvIT Fund are:

    Net Sales at Rs 617.70 crore in March 2023 up 10.56% from Rs. 558.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.96 crore in March 2023 up 40.11% from Rs. 96.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 558.50 crore in March 2023 up 11.53% from Rs. 500.76 crore in March 2022.

    IndiGrid InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.38 in March 2022.

    IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 139.29 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.85% returns over the last 6 months and -1.00% over the last 12 months.

    IndiGrid InvIT Fund
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations617.70607.04558.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations617.70607.04558.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.928.477.57
    Depreciation181.33174.12148.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----6.89
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.4346.4553.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax370.02377.99342.31
    Other Income7.150.039.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax377.17378.02352.12
    Interest252.83250.99249.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.34127.03102.75
    Exceptional Items0.02-0.010.80
    P/L Before Tax124.36127.02103.55
    Tax-12.777.233.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities137.12119.7999.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period137.12119.7999.80
    Minority Interest-2.16-2.36-3.47
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates134.96117.4396.33
    Equity Share Capital6,590.326,590.326,590.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.931.681.38
    Diluted EPS1.931.681.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.931.681.51
    Diluted EPS1.931.681.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:17 am