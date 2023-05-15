IndiGrid InvIT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 617.70 crore, up 10.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 617.70 crore in March 2023 up 10.56% from Rs. 558.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.96 crore in March 2023 up 40.11% from Rs. 96.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 558.50 crore in March 2023 up 11.53% from Rs. 500.76 crore in March 2022.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.38 in March 2022.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 139.29 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.85% returns over the last 6 months and -1.00% over the last 12 months.