    IndiGrid InvIT Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 653.16 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IndiGrid InvIT Fund are:

    Net Sales at Rs 653.16 crore in June 2023 up 13.99% from Rs. 573.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.22 crore in June 2023 up 28.74% from Rs. 80.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 590.80 crore in June 2023 up 12.51% from Rs. 525.10 crore in June 2022.

    IndiGrid InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2022.

    IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 137.60 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.

    IndiGrid InvIT Fund
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations653.16617.70573.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations653.16617.70573.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.458.929.96
    Depreciation191.42181.33179.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.2957.4351.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax398.01370.02332.01
    Other Income1.377.1513.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax399.38377.17345.46
    Interest284.56252.83257.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax114.82124.3488.33
    Exceptional Items-0.070.02-0.05
    P/L Before Tax114.75124.3688.28
    Tax7.57-12.775.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities107.18137.1283.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period107.18137.1283.07
    Minority Interest-2.96-2.16-2.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates104.22134.9680.95
    Equity Share Capital6,590.326,590.326,590.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.491.931.19
    Diluted EPS1.491.931.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.491.931.19
    Diluted EPS1.491.931.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 11:15 pm

