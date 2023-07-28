IndiGrid InvIT Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 653.16 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 653.16 crore in June 2023 up 13.99% from Rs. 573.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.22 crore in June 2023 up 28.74% from Rs. 80.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 590.80 crore in June 2023 up 12.51% from Rs. 525.10 crore in June 2022.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2022.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 137.60 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.59% over the last 12 months.