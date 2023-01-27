IndiGrid InvIT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 607.04 crore, up 4.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 607.04 crore in December 2022 up 4.93% from Rs. 578.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.43 crore in December 2022 up 26.97% from Rs. 92.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 552.14 crore in December 2022 up 2.99% from Rs. 536.10 crore in December 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.

Read More