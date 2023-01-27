English
    IndiGrid InvIT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 607.04 crore, up 4.93% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IndiGrid InvIT Fund are:

    Net Sales at Rs 607.04 crore in December 2022 up 4.93% from Rs. 578.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.43 crore in December 2022 up 26.97% from Rs. 92.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 552.14 crore in December 2022 up 2.99% from Rs. 536.10 crore in December 2021.

    IndiGrid InvIT Fund
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations607.04594.45578.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations607.04594.45578.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.477.868.06
    Depreciation174.12168.98177.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.4539.9936.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax377.99377.63356.32
    Other Income0.031.462.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax378.02379.10358.76
    Interest250.99249.94261.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax127.03129.1597.17
    Exceptional Items-0.01-0.05-0.98
    P/L Before Tax127.02129.1096.19
    Tax7.233.311.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities119.79125.8094.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period119.79125.8094.38
    Minority Interest-2.36-3.57-1.90
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates117.43122.2392.49
    Equity Share Capital6,590.326,590.326,590.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.681.711.32
    Diluted EPS1.681.711.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.681.901.43
    Diluted EPS1.681.711.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
