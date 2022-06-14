English
    IND-AGIV Commer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, down 31.57% Y-o-Y

    June 14, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in March 2022 down 31.57% from Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 up 9.84% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022 up 20.59% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2021.

    IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 25.55 on June 09, 2022 (BSE)

    IND-AGIV Commerce
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.111.203.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.111.203.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.370.63-0.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----4.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.440.73
    Depreciation0.010.010.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.460.300.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.39-0.18-2.07
    Other Income0.030.040.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.36-0.14-1.89
    Interest0.220.220.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.57-0.36-2.29
    Exceptional Items-0.45----
    P/L Before Tax-2.03-0.36-2.29
    Tax---0.06-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.03-0.30-2.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.03-0.30-2.25
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.28-2.99-22.49
    Diluted EPS-20.28-2.99-22.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.28-2.99-22.49
    Diluted EPS-20.28-2.99-22.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 14, 2022 01:33 pm
