IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 140.05% Y-o-Y
August 23, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in June 2022 up 140.05% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022 down 136.3% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2022 down 125.85% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2021.
IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 45.40 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)
|IND-AGIV Commerce
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.29
|2.29
|0.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.29
|2.29
|0.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.39
|2.39
|0.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.87
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.53
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.95
|-1.51
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|3.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-1.48
|3.49
|Interest
|0.22
|0.22
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.14
|-1.70
|3.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.45
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.14
|-2.15
|3.14
|Tax
|--
|-0.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.14
|-2.11
|3.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.14
|-2.11
|3.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.14
|-2.11
|3.14
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.39
|-21.13
|31.37
|Diluted EPS
|-11.39
|-21.13
|31.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.39
|-21.13
|31.37
|Diluted EPS
|-11.39
|-21.13
|31.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited