IEX Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.03 crore, down 4.51% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 107.03 100.28 112.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 107.03 100.28 112.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.01 8.84 11.50 Depreciation 4.91 4.92 4.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.89 8.15 5.64 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.23 78.36 90.79 Other Income 22.56 17.07 16.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.79 95.43 107.14 Interest 0.73 0.66 0.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.06 94.77 106.68 Exceptional Items -- -- 5.98 P/L Before Tax 110.06 94.77 112.66 Tax 27.26 23.59 25.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.80 71.18 86.96 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.80 71.18 86.96 Minority Interest -- -- -0.05 Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.54 6.03 1.44 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.34 77.22 88.36 Equity Share Capital 89.09 89.78 89.78 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.99 0.86 0.99 Diluted EPS 0.99 0.86 0.99 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.99 0.86 0.99 Diluted EPS 0.99 0.86 0.99 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited