IEX Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.03 crore, down 4.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Energy Exchange are:Net Sales at Rs 107.03 crore in March 2023 down 4.51% from Rs. 112.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.34 crore in March 2023 down 0.02% from Rs. 88.36 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.70 crore in March 2023 up 3.96% from Rs. 111.29 crore in March 2022.
IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2022.
|IEX shares closed at 155.75 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.76% returns over the last 6 months and -19.63% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Energy Exchange
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.03
|100.28
|112.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.03
|100.28
|112.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.01
|8.84
|11.50
|Depreciation
|4.91
|4.92
|4.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.89
|8.15
|5.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|88.23
|78.36
|90.79
|Other Income
|22.56
|17.07
|16.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|110.79
|95.43
|107.14
|Interest
|0.73
|0.66
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|110.06
|94.77
|106.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|5.98
|P/L Before Tax
|110.06
|94.77
|112.66
|Tax
|27.26
|23.59
|25.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|82.80
|71.18
|86.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|82.80
|71.18
|86.96
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|5.54
|6.03
|1.44
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|88.34
|77.22
|88.36
|Equity Share Capital
|89.09
|89.78
|89.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.99
|0.86
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|0.99
|0.86
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.99
|0.86
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|0.99
|0.86
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited