    IEX Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.03 crore, down 4.51% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Energy Exchange are:Net Sales at Rs 107.03 crore in March 2023 down 4.51% from Rs. 112.08 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.34 crore in March 2023 down 0.02% from Rs. 88.36 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.70 crore in March 2023 up 3.96% from Rs. 111.29 crore in March 2022.
    IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2022.IEX shares closed at 155.75 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.76% returns over the last 6 months and -19.63% over the last 12 months.
    Indian Energy Exchange
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.03100.28112.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.03100.28112.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.018.8411.50
    Depreciation4.914.924.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.898.155.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.2378.3690.79
    Other Income22.5617.0716.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.7995.43107.14
    Interest0.730.660.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.0694.77106.68
    Exceptional Items----5.98
    P/L Before Tax110.0694.77112.66
    Tax27.2623.5925.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.8071.1886.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.8071.1886.96
    Minority Interest-----0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.546.031.44
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates88.3477.2288.36
    Equity Share Capital89.0989.7889.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.860.99
    Diluted EPS0.990.860.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.860.99
    Diluted EPS0.990.860.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 25, 2023 02:44 pm