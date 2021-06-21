business Ideas For Profit | Is it time to add tyre stocks to your core portfolio? Tyre manufacturers — CEAT, Apollo Tyres and MRF — are seeing a stellar ride on the back of a sharp pick-up in demand from OEMs and the replacement segment. Q4 FY21 numbers corroborate the strong pick-up in demand. At the current market price, valuations of these companies look attractive given the demand outlook. Here’s why you should include them in your core portfolio.