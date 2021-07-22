MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Gland Pharma: Steady earnings compounder; invest on dips

Gland Pharma trades at 30x EV/Ebitda for FY23, which is largely in line with some of its peers such as Syngene and Divi's Lab. Though we believe success in complex injectables holds further re-rating potential, here’s why we remain constructive on this steady earnings compounder and believe investors can accumulate during market-wide gyrations.

