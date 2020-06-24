App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Berger Paints and Asian Paints: Strong fundamentals, but are valuations justified?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra breaks down the earnings of Asian Paints and Berger Paints and sheds light on whether current valuations capture

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Paint manufacturers, Asian Paints and Berger Paints logged a decent quarter even in difficult market conditions. Even the paint demand has been quite resilient despite the slowdown in the economy during FY20. So, should investors keep an eye on the paint majors?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra breaks down the earnings report of Berger and Asian Paints.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 01:24 pm

