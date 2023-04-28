English
    HUL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15,215.00 crore, up 10.52% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15,215.00 crore in March 2023 up 10.52% from Rs. 13,767.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,600.00 crore in March 2023 up 12.85% from Rs. 2,304.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,734.00 crore in March 2023 up 10.47% from Rs. 3,380.00 crore in March 2022.

    HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 11.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.81 in March 2022.

    HUL shares closed at 2,468.95 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.99% returns over the last 6 months and 15.10% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Unilever
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14,953.0015,343.0013,490.00
    Other Operating Income262.00254.00277.00
    Total Income From Operations15,215.0015,597.0013,767.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,908.005,000.004,501.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,797.002,742.002,505.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.00366.00-50.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost738.00722.00579.00
    Depreciation291.00293.00278.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1,311.001,209.001,296.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,845.001,864.001,635.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,283.003,401.003,023.00
    Other Income160.00110.0079.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,443.003,511.003,102.00
    Interest29.0029.0038.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,414.003,482.003,064.00
    Exceptional Items80.00-103.0055.00
    P/L Before Tax3,494.003,379.003,119.00
    Tax891.00898.00814.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,603.002,481.002,305.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.00--2.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,602.002,481.002,307.00
    Minority Interest-1.00-7.00-3.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.00----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,600.002,474.002,304.00
    Equity Share Capital235.00235.00235.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0610.539.81
    Diluted EPS11.0610.539.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0610.539.81
    Diluted EPS11.0610.539.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 09:33 am