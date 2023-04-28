HUL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15,215.00 crore, up 10.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,215.00 crore in March 2023 up 10.52% from Rs. 13,767.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,600.00 crore in March 2023 up 12.85% from Rs. 2,304.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,734.00 crore in March 2023 up 10.47% from Rs. 3,380.00 crore in March 2022.

HUL EPS has increased to Rs. 11.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.81 in March 2022.

HUL shares closed at 2,468.95 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.99% returns over the last 6 months and 15.10% over the last 12 months.