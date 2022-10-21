English
    Hindustan Unilever Q2 profit rises 20% to Rs 2616 crore, volume growth at 4%

    Standalone revenue from operations came in at Rs 14,869 crore, an increase of 16 percent from a year ago

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST

    FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on October 21 declared an 20 percent year on year rise in standalone profit after tax at Rs 2,616 crore for the September quarter. In the same quarter last year, net profit stood at Rs 2,187 crore.

    Sequentially, net profit grew 14 percent from Rs 2,289 crore in the June quarter.

    Standalone revenue from operations came in at Rs 14,751 crore, an increase of 16 percent from a year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter came in at Rs 3,377 crore, growing 8 percent from Rs 3,132 crore in the same quarter last year.

    EBITDA margin declined 180 basis points YoY to 23.3 percent.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
