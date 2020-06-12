Hindalco’s Q4 earnings beats estimates, profit up 38% YoY to Rs 326 crore

Aluminium major Hindalco Industries' Q4 FY20 standalone profit rose 38.1 percent year-on-year as growth remained strong on the operating front and overall numbers were ahead of analysts' estimates.

Profit increased to Rs 326 crore during the quarter as against Rs 236 crore in same period last year.

Standalone revenue from operations declined 19.2 percent YoY to Rs 9,992 crore, said the Aditya Birla Group company in a BSE filing on June 12.

Standalone earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q4 grew 26.4 percent to Rs 1,141 crore and margin jumped 410 basis points to 11.4 percent.

As per the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, profit was expected at Rs 217 crore on a revenue of Rs 9,635 crore. EBITDA was expected at Rs 959 crore and margin at 9.9 percent for the quarter.