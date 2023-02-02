Hind Constr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,155.45 crore, up 0.02% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,155.45 1,249.07 1,155.23 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,155.45 1,249.07 1,155.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 266.68 250.22 241.10 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 81.55 77.98 83.29 Depreciation 18.91 20.08 22.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 635.79 692.64 546.97 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 152.52 208.15 261.18 Other Income 11.68 18.79 14.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.20 226.94 275.58 Interest 138.43 136.89 247.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.77 90.05 28.45 Exceptional Items -- 223.30 -- P/L Before Tax 25.77 313.35 28.45 Tax 0.58 0.57 0.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.19 312.78 27.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.19 312.78 27.75 Equity Share Capital 151.31 151.31 151.31 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.17 2.07 0.18 Diluted EPS 0.17 2.07 0.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.17 2.07 0.18 Diluted EPS 0.17 2.07 0.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited