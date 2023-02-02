Hind Constr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,155.45 crore, up 0.02% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:Net Sales at Rs 1,155.45 crore in December 2022 up 0.02% from Rs. 1,155.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.19 crore in December 2022 down 9.23% from Rs. 27.75 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.11 crore in December 2022 down 38.61% from Rs. 298.27 crore in December 2021.
Hind Constr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2021.
|Hind Constr shares closed at 18.25 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.31% returns over the last 6 months and 15.87% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Construction Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,155.45
|1,249.07
|1,155.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,155.45
|1,249.07
|1,155.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|266.68
|250.22
|241.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|81.55
|77.98
|83.29
|Depreciation
|18.91
|20.08
|22.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|635.79
|692.64
|546.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|152.52
|208.15
|261.18
|Other Income
|11.68
|18.79
|14.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|164.20
|226.94
|275.58
|Interest
|138.43
|136.89
|247.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.77
|90.05
|28.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|223.30
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.77
|313.35
|28.45
|Tax
|0.58
|0.57
|0.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|25.19
|312.78
|27.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|25.19
|312.78
|27.75
|Equity Share Capital
|151.31
|151.31
|151.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|2.07
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|2.07
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|2.07
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|2.07
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited