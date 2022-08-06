Hind Constr Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,228.92 crore, down 9.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,228.92 crore in June 2022 down 9.17% from Rs. 2,453.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 278.86 crore in June 2022 down 254.94% from Rs. 179.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.15 crore in June 2022 down 80.67% from Rs. 207.71 crore in June 2021.

Hind Constr shares closed at 12.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.71% returns over the last 6 months and 22.49% over the last 12 months.