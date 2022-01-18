HFCL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,215.21 crore, down 4.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,215.21 crore in December 2021 down 4.87% from Rs. 1,277.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.38 crore in December 2021 down 4.65% from Rs. 82.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.56 crore in December 2021 down 1.31% from Rs. 176.87 crore in December 2020.

HFCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2020.

HFCL shares closed at 96.35 on January 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.79% returns over the last 6 months and 220.10% over the last 12 months.