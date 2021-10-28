HDFC AMC Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 542.33 crore, up 18.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 542.33 crore in September 2021 up 18.87% from Rs. 456.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 344.38 crore in September 2021 up 1.87% from Rs. 338.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 477.17 crore in September 2021 down 0.43% from Rs. 479.22 crore in September 2020.

HDFC AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 16.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 15.88 in September 2020.

HDFC AMC shares closed at 2,701.25 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months and 17.68% over the last 12 months.