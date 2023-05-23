English
    HCL Info Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 54.7% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in March 2023 down 54.7% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2023 up 73.91% from Rs. 21.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2023 up 77.34% from Rs. 12.09 crore in March 2022.

    HCL Info shares closed at 12.95 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.08% returns over the last 6 months and -23.37% over the last 12 months.

    HCL Infosystems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.351.532.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.351.532.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.941.131.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-0.01--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.952.091.36
    Depreciation0.130.160.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.776.8922.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.47-8.73-22.05
    Other Income3.602.209.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.87-6.53-12.27
    Interest0.090.142.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.96-6.67-14.41
    Exceptional Items-2.62-6.05-6.98
    P/L Before Tax-5.58-12.72-21.39
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.58-12.72-21.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.58-12.72-21.39
    Equity Share Capital65.8465.8465.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.39-0.65
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.39-0.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.39-0.65
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.39-0.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:15 am