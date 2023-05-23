HCL Info Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 54.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in March 2023 down 54.7% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2023 up 73.91% from Rs. 21.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2023 up 77.34% from Rs. 12.09 crore in March 2022.

HCL Info shares closed at 12.95 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.08% returns over the last 6 months and -23.37% over the last 12 months.