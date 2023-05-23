HCL Info Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 54.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in March 2023 down 54.7% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2023 up 73.91% from Rs. 21.39 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2023 up 77.34% from Rs. 12.09 crore in March 2022.
HCL Info shares closed at 12.95 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.08% returns over the last 6 months and -23.37% over the last 12 months.
|HCL Infosystems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.35
|1.53
|2.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.35
|1.53
|2.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.94
|1.13
|1.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|-0.01
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.95
|2.09
|1.36
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.16
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.77
|6.89
|22.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.47
|-8.73
|-22.05
|Other Income
|3.60
|2.20
|9.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.87
|-6.53
|-12.27
|Interest
|0.09
|0.14
|2.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.96
|-6.67
|-14.41
|Exceptional Items
|-2.62
|-6.05
|-6.98
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.58
|-12.72
|-21.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.58
|-12.72
|-21.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.58
|-12.72
|-21.39
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|65.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.39
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.39
|-0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.39
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.39
|-0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited