Gujarat Pipavav Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 214.92 crore, up 3.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.92 crore in June 2023 up 3.26% from Rs. 208.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.83 crore in June 2023 up 14.3% from Rs. 59.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.45 crore in June 2023 up 1.96% from Rs. 122.06 crore in June 2022.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2022.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 120.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.80% returns over the last 6 months and 47.98% over the last 12 months.