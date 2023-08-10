English
    Gujarat Pipavav Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 214.92 crore, up 3.26% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Pipavav Port are:

    Net Sales at Rs 214.92 crore in June 2023 up 3.26% from Rs. 208.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.83 crore in June 2023 up 14.3% from Rs. 59.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.45 crore in June 2023 up 1.96% from Rs. 122.06 crore in June 2022.

    Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2022.

    Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 120.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.80% returns over the last 6 months and 47.98% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Pipavav Port
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations214.92234.73208.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations214.92234.73208.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.9316.5320.00
    Depreciation28.7027.5730.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.1488.2574.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.15102.3883.18
    Other Income18.6116.008.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.75118.3892.03
    Interest2.531.912.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.22116.4789.90
    Exceptional Items-4.63-4.98-12.51
    P/L Before Tax88.59111.4977.39
    Tax22.6827.4519.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.9184.0457.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.9184.0457.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.9113.281.81
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates67.8397.3259.34
    Equity Share Capital483.44483.44483.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.402.021.23
    Diluted EPS1.402.021.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.402.021.23
    Diluted EPS1.402.021.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

