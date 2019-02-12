Guj Stat Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 81.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Finance Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2018 down 81.2% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.97 crore in December 2018 up 1.24% from Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 106.21% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2017.
Guj Stat Fin shares closed at 1.27 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Gujarat State Finance Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|-0.30
|1.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|-0.30
|1.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.79
|0.70
|0.86
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.59
|0.35
|0.14
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.56
|0.60
|0.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.71
|-1.96
|-0.41
|Other Income
|2.59
|2.49
|2.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.53
|1.77
|Interest
|32.34
|32.21
|31.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.46
|-31.68
|-30.06
|Exceptional Items
|3.49
|3.70
|0.73
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.97
|-27.97
|-29.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.97
|-27.97
|-29.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.97
|-27.97
|-29.33
|Equity Share Capital
|89.11
|89.11
|89.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.25
|-3.14
|-3.29
|Diluted EPS
|-3.25
|-3.14
|-3.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.25
|-3.14
|-3.29
|Diluted EPS
|-3.25
|-3.14
|-3.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited