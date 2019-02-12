Guj Stat Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 81.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2018 down 81.2% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.97 crore in December 2018 up 1.24% from Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 106.21% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2017.

Guj Stat Fin shares closed at 1.27 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)