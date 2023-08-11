Guj Ind Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 342.21 crore, up 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.21 crore in June 2023 up 13.06% from Rs. 302.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.37 crore in June 2023 down 8.72% from Rs. 62.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.92 crore in June 2023 down 5.43% from Rs. 131.04 crore in June 2022.

Guj Ind Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.16 in June 2022.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 118.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.26% returns over the last 6 months and 37.81% over the last 12 months.