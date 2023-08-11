English
    Guj Ind Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 342.21 crore, up 13.06% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Industries Power Co. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 342.21 crore in June 2023 up 13.06% from Rs. 302.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.37 crore in June 2023 down 8.72% from Rs. 62.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.92 crore in June 2023 down 5.43% from Rs. 131.04 crore in June 2022.

    Guj Ind Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.16 in June 2022.

    Guj Ind Power shares closed at 118.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.26% returns over the last 6 months and 37.81% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Industries Power Co.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations342.21424.13302.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations342.21424.13302.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials158.43221.12111.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.4632.5823.18
    Depreciation41.5141.0440.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.4045.4242.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.4083.9884.34
    Other Income18.019.356.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.4193.3390.48
    Interest9.429.579.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.9983.7681.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax72.9983.7681.45
    Tax15.6118.6518.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.3765.1162.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.3765.1162.86
    Equity Share Capital151.25151.25151.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.794.304.16
    Diluted EPS3.794.304.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.794.304.16
    Diluted EPS3.794.304.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 11, 2023

