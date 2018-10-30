Guj Borosil Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 56.48 crore, up 14.94% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 56.48 crore in September 2018 up 14.94% from Rs. 49.14 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.32 crore in September 2018 up 427.07% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in September 2018 up 50.05% from Rs. 9.69 crore in September 2017.

Guj Borosil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2017.

Guj Borosil shares closed at 109.65 on October 29, 2018 (BSE) and has given -4.94% returns over the last 6 months and -18.96% over the last 12 months.