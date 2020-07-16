GTPL Hathway Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 345.81 crore, up 10.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 345.81 crore in June 2020 up 10.82% from Rs. 312.05 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.55 crore in June 2020 up 21.32% from Rs. 25.18 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.85 crore in June 2020 up 2.61% from Rs. 79.77 crore in June 2019.

GTPL Hathway EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2019.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 73.10 on July 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.23% returns over the last 6 months and -18.87% over the last 12 months.